Scott moves to No. 2 in world rankings

Adam Scott earned his second win of the season at The Barclays on Sunday and that moved him up to No. 2 in this week's world golf rankings.

Scott, whose other win this season came at the Masters, was ranked fourth last week. The Australian has not missed a cut this season and has four other top-10 finishes to go along with his two wins in 2013.

Tiger Woods remained in first place after finishing in a tie for second behind Scott at Liberty National Golf Club, while Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy each dropped a spot to third and fourth, respectively, as a result of Scott's jump.

The next eight spots remained the same, with Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley holding firm from fifth through 12th.

Lee Westwood moved up a spot to 13th and that dropped Steve Stricker to 14th. Jim Furyk made the biggest jump in the top 20 with a four-spot leap to 15th and Charl Schwartzel moved up a place to 16th.

Those movements caused Ian Poulter to drop a pair of slots to 17th. Jason Day stayed put at 18th, while Ernie Els fell three spots to 19th. Sergio Garcia again rounded out the top 20.