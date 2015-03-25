Schneider, Canucks shut out Kings

Cory Schneider made 20 saves for his second shutout of the season to lead the Vancouver Canucks in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Mason Raymond had the only goal of the contest for the Canucks, who have won three straight.

"Great all-around effort from everyone," said Schneider. "It was a hard game out there and our defense did a great job down low."

Jonathan Quick stopped 12 shots for the Kings, who have lost their past two games, both by shutouts.

"We've outshot our opponents 2-1 these last two games, but we can't get one to go in the net," said Los Angeles head coach Darryl Sutter. "You want your goalies to give you a chance and they are."

The only goal of the contest came at the 11:06 mark of the first period as Jordan Schroeder sent a lead pass for Raymond, who got Quick to open the pads before slipping the disc in for his eighth goal of the year.

Neither goaltender had much work to do the rest of the game as Schneider had to make just 12 saves after the first period, while Quick made a total of seven in the second and third periods to keep his team in the game.

Game Notes

Vancouver plays in Colorado on Sunday ... Los Angeles plays in Chicago on Monday ... Schneider has six shutouts in his career ... Vancouver won two of the three games against Los Angeles this season.