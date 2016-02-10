Scheifele's goal gives Jets 2-1 shootout win over Blues

Mark Scheifele scored in the fourth round for his first career shootout goal in four attempts, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Bryan Little had his 16th goal in the opening minute of the second period for the Jets, who beat the Blues for just the second time in 15 games (2-11-2) since moving back to Winnipeg in 2011. Dustin Byfuglien had an assist a day after signing a $38 million, five-year contract extension with the Jets, who are 4-0-1 in their last five on the road.

Brian Elliott made 32 saves in regulation and overtime for the Blues, held to one goal or none in five of their last six games. Colton Parayko ended a 20-game goal drought in the second period.

Elliott's glove save on Blake Wheeler was perhaps the top play of a scoreless first period, but the goalie couldn't handle a high rebound and paid for it when Little had a tap-in to put the Jets in front 15 seconds into the second.

Parayko scored his seventh goal on a drive from near the blue line to tie it at 2:27 on a power play.

Winnipeg was a whisker away from taking the lead midway through the third. Tyler Myers' shot from the point deflected off Andrew Ladd and then ticked off the post, bounced flat just in front of the goal line and slid away.

St. Louis had a 4-1 shots advantage in overtime and buzzed the net at the end, although Connor Hellebuyck didn't have to make a save.

Blues defensemen had to shoulder a heavier load in their first game without Alex Pietrangelo, out at least three weeks with a right knee injury. Pietrangelo is fourth in the NHL averaging 26:40 on the ice per game.

NOTES: Jets forward Drew Stafford served a one-game suspension for drawing blood with a high stick on Colorado D Nick Holden on Saturday. ... The Blues unveiled their 50th anniversary logo, which they'll use next season, in a pregame ceremony. Former player and coach Bob Plager and an original season-ticket holder dropped ceremonial pucks. ... Jets G Ondrej Pavelec, out since Nov. 21 with a knee injury, is with the team and could be close to returning.