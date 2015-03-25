Schafer, Brewers down Cubs

Logan Schafer's three-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in the second portion of a three-game set from Wrigley Field.

After a Jonathan Lucroy single and Aramis Ramirez walk, Scooter Gennett squeezed a grounder past Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro to plate Lucroy. Caleb Gindl worked a walk before Schafer stroked a line drive out to left-center field for a triple and 4-2 Brewers edge.

Lucroy had two hits while Johnny Hellweg (1-3) earned his first career win. The right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits across six innings for the Brewers, who have won two of their last three.

"That was real good to see from Johnny tonight," said Milwaukee manager Ron Roenicke. "As the game went on he got stronger and his pitches got a lot better. Hopefully this is a guy we'll see more of in the future."

Jake Arrieta (2-2) lasted five innings and gave up three hits, four runs and three walks for the Cubs, who have dropped three of their last five. Luis Valbuena hit an early two-run homer in defeat.

"I don't know how many walks we gave them, six or seven at least," said Chicago manager Dale Sveum. "When you put that many on without them getting a hit, you're going to lose the game."

The Cubs got back within 4-3 in the home sixth, when Brian Bogusevic launched a fly ball out to right off Hellweg.

Alberto Cabrera started the eighth for Chicago and walked Aramis Ramirez with one down. Zac Rosscup entered and, after fanning Gennett, walked both Gindl and Yuniesky Betancourt to load the bases. He rebounded to induce a fly out to center from Carlos Gomez to halt the Milwaukee attack.

The Brewers tacked on an insurance run in the ninth. Norichika Aoki reached first on another fielding error by Castro, then two batters later, Lucroy brought him around on a fly to right that eluded a diving Ryan Sweeney for a 5-3 game.

Jim Henderson pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 23rd save of the season.

The hosts hit the scoreboard in the second, when Bogusevic worked a leadoff walk and came around when Valbuena cleared the wall in right.

Game Notes

Castro's hitting streak ended at seven games ... Chicago was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left four, while Milwaukee went 2-for-10 and stranded nine ... Gennett struck out three times.