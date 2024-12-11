Saudi Arabia confirmed as host of 2034 World Cup despite human rights concerns

Two years after the World Cup was played in Qatar, where human rights were questioned, FIFA is running back a similar template a decade from now.

The organization announced Wednesday the 2034 World Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia was the only country to submit a bid prior to the Oct. 31, 2023, deadline.

Qatar hosted the tournament last year, which was won by Argentina, and the country was dogged by years-long allegations of rights abuses of migrant workers needed to build its stadiums.

However, FIFA and Saudi officials have said hosting the 2034 tournament can accelerate change, including more freedoms and rights for women, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday calling the World Cup a "unique catalyst for positive social change and unity."

The win will kick off a decade of scrutiny on Saudi labor laws and treatment of workers needed to help build and upgrade 15 stadiums, hotels and transportation networks ahead of the 104-game tournament.

During the bid campaign, FIFA has accepted limited scrutiny of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record that was widely criticized this year at the United Nations.

Saudi and international rights groups and activists warned FIFA it has not learned the lessons of Qatar’s much-criticized preparations to host the 2022 World Cup.

"At every stage of this bidding process, FIFA has shown its commitment to human rights to be a sham," said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s head of labor rights and sport, who added that it is "reckless" to have Saudi Arabia host. Cockburn also said "many lives" will be "at risk."

The Saudis have dipped into the sports world with the Public Investment Fund financially backing LIV Golf. Cristiano Ronaldo, who said in an X post he expects the 2034 Cup to be "the best … ever," also joined a league in Saudi Arabia in 2022, making $75 million annually.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

