Sarah Thomas will become first female to officiate at Super Bowl

History will be made on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sarah Thomas, who is in her sixth season as an NFL official, will become the first female to officiate in the Super Bowl, the league announced on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official," said Troy Vincent, Sr., the NFL's executive vice resident of football operations. "Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor."

The head referee, Carl Cheffers, will lead the seven-person crew of on-field officials for the big game, which will be played on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

SUPER BOWL LV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Cheffers, an NFL official for 21 seasons, was promoted to referee in 2008. He’s worked in 17 playoff games and was a part of the crew that officiated the Super Bowl in 2017.

Other members of the crew include: umpire Fred Bryan, line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer. The crew has a total of 88 years of NFL experience with 77 combined playoff games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This will be the first Super Bowl for Coleman as well as Thomas and second for Cheffers, Bryan, Baynes, Hall, and Paganelli.

"Their body of work over the course of a 17-game season has earned them the honor of officiating the biggest game on the world’s biggest stage," Vincent said. "They are the best of the best."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.