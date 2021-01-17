Sarah Fuller, history-making kicker, will participate in Biden's presidential inauguration

Sarah Fuller, who became the first female to play and score a point in a Power 5 college football game this season, will add another highlight to her resume on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the former Vanderbilt kicker announced on Twitter that she is participating in Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. She reportedly taped a video for the inauguration last week at Vanderbilt’s football stadium.

"It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions," Fuller wrote. "This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman."

Fuller was asked to kick for the football team after COVID-19 made its way through some of the special teams players on the team.

Fuller successfully executed a squib kick during the team’s game against Missouri, and she made two extra points in a loss to Tennessee.

Fuller caught the attention of athletes all over the country, and she spoke about being a role model to young girls.

"I love that so much, it’s so amazing," Fuller said. "When I went to a college game or watched older girls growing up, I felt the same way and looked up to them. Now being a college athlete and being that inspiration is really cool."

Fuller, who was a goalkeeper for the Commodores' women's soccer team, announced last year she would continue her collegiate career at North Texas.