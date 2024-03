Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Saquon Barkley’s daughter didn’t know it at the time, but she was ripping the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles had an all-access look at Barkley's first 24 hours as a new member of the team after signing his three-year deal in free agency.

The Eagles’ social media team followed Barkley around the team’s training site before he signed his new contract valued at up to $46.76 million.

While in the car on the way to Eagles' NovaCare Complex, Barkley explained a story about his 5-year-old daughter, Jada, who is clearly in tune with the teams her father has played against after five seasons with the Giants.

"Obviously, my son doesn’t understand, but my daughter — funny story with her," Barkley said. "She knows there’s a lot of history in my career with the Eagles. I remember one time when I was with the Giants, we lost to Philly in the playoffs.

"We went to a diner to get some breakfast, and there was a bird. She’s like, ‘Daddy, oh no. Oh no.’ I’m like, ‘What is it?’ She points to the bird, and she’s like, ‘It's the Eagles. It’s the Eagles.’ Me and Anna just started laughing, and I (put) my head down and started shaking [it]."

When Barkley broke the news to his daughter that he was joining the Eagles after being bitter rivals with the club since she was born, her response was priceless.

"When I told her that we’re going to be going to Philly, she kinda was just like, ‘Does that mean we’re going to win now?’ I just started smiling. It’s like, ‘Hopefully we can win some more games,’" Barkley said.

If that wasn’t enough for Giants fans, it got worse in the video for them when Jada sang the team’s "Fly Eagles Fly" fight song.

"How’d you learn that already?" Barkley asked his daughter, who wore an Eagles hoodie at the NovaCare Complex.

The video goes on to show Barkley meeting a number of Eagles' staff, from GM Howie Roseman to the strength and conditioning team.

The Giants are 34-64-1 since Barkley was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the team in 2018. The Eagles, on the other hand, are 56-42-1, including 14-3 in 2022 and 11-6 last season.

And as for the head-to-head matchup, the Giants are 3-10 against the Eagles, including the blowout playoff loss during the 2022 season that Barkley referenced.

Barkley is hoping there’s more playoff football ahead after joining the Eagles since he played in just two playoff games over his first five years.

The Giants are hoping they can stop the man that anchored their offense since he joined the team. Barkley will face New York twice each year for at least the next three seasons.

