Saquon Barkley’s status with the New York Giants is unclear, but it appears the superstar running back will hit free agency without getting a contract extension from the team right away.

Barkley played the 2023 season on the Giants' franchise tag.

He only missed three games, rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. His 10 total touchdowns this season matched his total from last season in fewer games.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Barkley was asked if he had any fond memories with the Giants he likes to look back on. He was the No. 2 selection in the 2018 draft, made the playoffs last season and had a game-winning run in 2021 against the New Orleans Saints.

Barkley, who partnered with Marriott Bonvoy to give two fans a Super Bowl golf outing, said his most memorable moment was when his dream was realized.

"Obviously, I’ll probably have to go with getting drafted. That’s the moment you’re never gonna forget. All the other moments that have happened, I really don’t take time to reflect on that. I’m hitting free agency, and it could be my last time being a Giant. But it’s not the last time playing football.

"I think whenever I’m done playing football, and I’m ready to go out and retire, I’ll be able to reflect and be able to give a good answer to this type of question."

Barkley signed the Giants' franchise tender before the start of training camp for veterans. He reportedly didn’t receive a "no franchise tag" clause in his deal and could be tagged again.

The two-time Pro Bowler said last week he was "numb" to the idea of being tagged a second straight season.

"They did it last year. So, I'm numb to it," he said Jan 8. "I don't have any feelings toward that at all. If you're going to do it, just don't wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple."

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said a lot of conversations regarding free agency would happen in February.

In six seasons with New York, Barkley has 5,211 rushing yards, 35 rushing touchdowns and 12 receiving touchdowns. He was nominated to the Pro Bowl twice. And he was the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.