Santos tops Toluca for fifth straight win

Santos edged Toluca with a 3-1 win at the Nemesio Diez on Sunday to remain top of the Clausura with a fifth straight victory.

Oribe Peralta and Christian Suarez handed the visitors a two-goal lead by halftime and Carlos Darwin Quintero extended the lead three minutes after the restart.

Diego de la Torre pulled a goal back in the 67th minute to give Toluca hope for a comeback, but those aspirations were squashed 10 minutes later when Diego Novaretti was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Santos sits atop Mexico's Primera Division with 29 points, while Toluca has lost two straight to drop to ninth place on 18 points.

Elsewhere on Sunday, U.A.G. needed a late own goal from Edgar Mejia to get past Guadalajara with a 1-0 win, and Monterrey edged America 3-2.

Tigres thrashed Morelia with a 4-1 win on Saturday to keep pace with Santos and stay within a point of first place.

Also on Saturday, Omar Bravo bagged a brace to help Cruz Azul earn a 3-1 win over San Luis, Puebla claimed a 1-0 win over Queretaro, Atlante played to a 2-2 draw with Jaguares, and Atlas and U.N.A.M. finished scoreless at the Jalisco.

And on Friday, Javier Munoz scored the lone goal to see Pachuca past Tijuana, 1-0.