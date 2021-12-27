Expand / Collapse search
Santa kicked out of AT&T Stadium after putting Cowboys fan in headlock

The Cowboys beat Washington down on the field, 56-14

By Joe Kinsey | OutKick
Besides the a-- kicking being administered by the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Football Team on the AT&T turf Sunday night, there was plenty of action in the stands where punches were flying and a Bad Santa was ejected from Jerry’s World for putting a fellow Cowboys fan in a headlock.

In a separate incident, a Cowboys fan was drilled in the face by a man wearing a pink polo shirt. Throw in Washington players trying to punch each other and it was just one of those traditional nights when these division rivals get together for a Christmas weekend football game.

A fan dressed in a holiday costume cheers as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team warm up before the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The silver lining is that it doesn’t appear anyone was stabbed, shot or left for dead in the parking lots after the game. Just a few minor skirmishes with emotions boiling over. All in all, this was a pretty positive outcome for everyone involved.