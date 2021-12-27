Santa kicked out of AT&T Stadium after putting Cowboys fan in headlock

Besides the a-- kicking being administered by the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Football Team on the AT&T turf Sunday night, there was plenty of action in the stands where punches were flying and a Bad Santa was ejected from Jerry’s World for putting a fellow Cowboys fan in a headlock.

In a separate incident, a Cowboys fan was drilled in the face by a man wearing a pink polo shirt. Throw in Washington players trying to punch each other and it was just one of those traditional nights when these division rivals get together for a Christmas weekend football game.

The silver lining is that it doesn’t appear anyone was stabbed, shot or left for dead in the parking lots after the game. Just a few minor skirmishes with emotions boiling over. All in all, this was a pretty positive outcome for everyone involved.