Santa Clara's Jalen Benjamin ejected after striking Saint Mary's player in stomach

Santa Clara Broncos men’s basketball guard Jalen Benjamin was ejected from the team’s game against the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the first half after he nailed center Mitchell Saxen in the stomach.

The incident occurred with 5:18 remaining in the first half. Broncos guard Tyree Bryan cut the deficit to 15 points. As Saxen started to walk back to get ready on offense, he was met with a punch in the gut from Benjamin. The Santa Clara player was ejected without further escalation.

Saint Mary’s held on to win the game 82-77.

Benjamin was only in the game for four minutes. He transferred to Santa Clara before the start of the 2023-24 season from Mount St. Mary’s. He is averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds this season.

Saxen finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists in the game.

Gaels guard Augustus Marciulionis led Saint Mary’s with 20 points, six assists and three steals. He was 7-of-15 from the field. He helped start the Gaels on a 16-0 run.

Alex Ducas had 15 points, six rebounds and an assist.

Santa Clara guard Carlos Marshall Jr. led the Broncos with 23 points, Adama Bal had 18 points and Johnny O’Neil finished with 15 points. They were the only Santa Clara players in double figures.

Saint Mary’s improved to 17-6 and 8-0 in West Coast Conference play. The Broncos fell to 15-8 and 6-2 against conference opponents.