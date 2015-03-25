Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

Sang-Moon Bae gets 1st PGA Tour victory, holding off Keegan Bradley at Byron Nelson

By | Associated Press
  • 5eca1232-Byron Nelson Golf
    Image 1 of 2

    Sang-Moon Bae, of South Korea, hits off the first tee during the final round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament Sunday, May 19, 2013, in Irving, Texas. Bae and the rest of the field are wearing a red ribbon in memory of former US Open champion and long time analyst Ken Venturi. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (The Associated Press)

  • 9415f0e6-Byron Nelson Golf
    Image 2 of 2

    Keegan Bradley gestures as he watches his putt break on the second green during the final round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament Sunday, May 19, 2013, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (The Associated Press)

IRVING, Texas – Sang-Moon Bae won the Bryon Nelson Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Keegan Bradley by two strokes after blowing a four-stroke lead.

The 26-year-old South Korean closed with a 1-under 69 to finish at 13-under 267.

Bradley was trying to become the Nelson's first wire-to-wire winner since Tom Watson in 1980. He set the TPC Four Seasons course record with an opening 60, but finished with a 72 on a day with wind gusting to near 40 mph at times.

Bae already had 11 international victories — on the Korea, Japan and Asian tours.

After four birdies in an early five-hole stretch, Bae had a four-stroke lead. Bradley got even at No. 15, but missed a short birdie putt on the next hole.