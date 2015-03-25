Sang-Moon Bae gets 1st PGA Tour victory, holding off Keegan Bradley at Byron Nelson

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Sang-Moon Bae won the Bryon Nelson Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Keegan Bradley by two strokes after blowing a four-stroke lead.

The 26-year-old South Korean closed with a 1-under 69 to finish at 13-under 267.

Bradley was trying to become the Nelson's first wire-to-wire winner since Tom Watson in 1980. He set the TPC Four Seasons course record with an opening 60, but finished with a 72 on a day with wind gusting to near 40 mph at times.

Bae already had 11 international victories — on the Korea, Japan and Asian tours.

After four birdies in an early five-hole stretch, Bae had a four-stroke lead. Bradley got even at No. 15, but missed a short birdie putt on the next hole.