Sanchez returns from DL to face Brewers

Lefty Jonathan Sanchez makes his first start in more than a month tonight when the Kansas City Royals host the Milwaukee Brewers in the second test of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican, acquired from San Francisco in the offseason in a deal that sent Melky Cabrera to the Giants, made six starts between April 8 and May 7 before a stint on the 15-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis.

Sanchez opened his Royals tenure with a 7-3 defeat of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, but had subsequently lost two decisions in five winless starts - including an 11-5 defeat by the Boston Red Sox in early May.

He allowed six runs - including two home runs - in three innings in the loss and was placed on the DL the next day.

Sanchez is 1-1 in 10 career meetings with the Brewers.

For Milwaukee, veteran southpaw Randy Wolf makes the 355th start of his big- league career, but his first against Kansas City.

The 35-year-old Californian, a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies back in 1997, was a 13-game winner in each of the last two seasons with the Brewers but has won just twice in his initial 12 starts of 2012.

He was 2-2 following an 8-3 win at San Diego on April 30, but is 0-3 in seven starts since, in spite of an earned run average that's dropped from 6.84 to 5.45 in the stretch.

He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of his last outing, which ended in Milwaukee's 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on June 7.

On Tuesday, Billy Butler singled in Alex Gordon with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth, lifting Kansas City over Milwaukee, 2-1.

Gordon slugged a first-inning homer for the Royals, who had lost four straight.

Starter Luis Mendoza lost a no-hitter in the seventh, ending up allowing one hit and one over six-plus frames. Greg Holland (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Jonathan Broxton stranded two runners in the ninth to earn his 15th save.

Rickie Weeks collected two hits and drove in the lone run for the Brewers, who have lost two of three. Francisco Rodriguez (0-4) took the loss, charged with the deciding run.

In his return to Kansas City, Zack Greinke scattered six hits and one run over a seven-inning outing. He struck out eight and didn't issue a walk.

Since moving from the American League to the National, the Brewers lead the interleague series with the Royals, 10-9, and have won four of six three-game series between the teams.

This is Milwaukee's first trip to Kansas City since 2006, but the Brewers took two of three from the Royals the last time the teams met in 2007.