San Jose State blocks interview requests for Blaire Fleming, others before conference tournament

The Mountain West Conference Women’s Volleyball Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday under a shroud of controversy, and San Jose State did not appear to make matters better.

A federal judge ruled on Monday that transgender women’s volleyball star Blaire Fleming will be allowed to compete in the tournament as he dismissed a motion to block the player from the tournament, have the forfeits rescinded and the standings adjusted. An emergency appeal was denied on Tuesday.

OutKick reported it had requested interviews with Spartans players Fleming, Brooke Slusser and Chandler Manusky, and head coach Todd Kress and athletics director Jeff Konya at any point during the conference tournament. However, OutKick was denied.

"We do not anticipate facilitating any interviews with players or coaches during the Mountain West Tournament," a school spokesperson told the outlet.

San Jose State is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and have a bye right into the semifinals. The Spartans finished the season 14-6 overall and 12-6 against Mountain West opponents. Six of their wins came as forfeits as teams decided against playing San Jose State.

Two of those teams could end up playing San Jose State in the tournament. Utah State faces Boise State in the quarterfinals. The winner will play San Jose State but could end up forfeiting the match. Neither team played San Jose State this season, likely over Fleming’s inclusion on the team.

"The team looks forward to starting Mountain West Conference tournament competition on Friday," San Jose State said in a statement on Tuesday following the appeals court’s decision to dismiss a motion against the school. "The university maintains an unwavering commitment to the participation, safety and privacy of all students at San Jose State and ensuring they are able to compete in an inclusive, fair and respectful environment."

Neither school commented on the possibility of forfeiting the San Jose State game, according to The Associated Press.

The conference champion receives an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.