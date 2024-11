Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer who won a women’s national championship in 2022, empathized with San Jose State’s Blaire Fleming, who's at the center of the latest controversy in the sport.

Fleming’s participation with the San Jose State women’s volleyball team sparked criticism and lawsuits over a transgender player in the sport.

Thomas reacted to the controversy in an interview with ESPN.

"It can be just extremely invasive and dehumanizing," Thomas told the outlet. "And it's in a way, I think, very few people ever experience. To have my own personal identity and personhood turned into a culture war talking point just totally takes all my humanity away. It can be very difficult to keep trying to persevere through that."

Thomas spoke to ESPN after a federal judge ruled in favor of Fleming and San Jose State in a lawsuit that sought to have the volleyball player sidelined ahead of the Mountain West Conference tournament.

Fleming led the team in kills during the regular season with 297 and has a team-leading 3.86 kills per set.

Fleming raised eyebrows at points during the season with some vicious spikes that ricocheted off opponents. It has led to criticism of how much power Fleming is putting into the kills and whether the player has more strength as a transgender athlete.

Some downplayed those concerns.

Judge Kato Crews wrote the plaintiffs’ request for an emergency delay "was not reasonable" and "would risk confusion and upend months of planning and would prejudice, at a minimum, (San Jose State) and other teams participating in the tournament."

Crews’ ruling allowed Fleming to play in the tournament, and forfeits remain as losses. Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada were among the Mountain West schools to cancel games against San Jose State due to Fleming’s presence on the team. Those games resulted in forfeits and losses and helped the Spartans gain the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.

"San José State University will continue to support its student-athletes and reject discrimination in all forms. All San José State University student-athletes are eligible to participate in their sports under NCAA and Mountain West Conference rules," the school said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We are gratified that the court rejected an eleventh-hour attempt to change those rules. Our team looks forward to competing in the Mountain West volleyball tournament this week."