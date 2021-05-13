San Francisco 49ers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 2020 season which saw the team have a bunch of players hit the injured reserve – from Jimmy Garoppolo to Nick Bosa.

The poor season raised questions about Garoppolo’s play and the team selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft. It seems there could be a quarterback competition over the summer.

If the 49ers are completely healthy, the team could be contenders for a Super Bowl title again. They are only a season removed from nearly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Bosa’s return to a defense with Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Javon Kinlaw could really be something dangerous.

It would be up to the offense to really click on all cylinders.

San Francisco will have a chance to start off on the right foot in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on the road. The team will close the season out in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

Here’s who the 49ers will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Texans, Colts

Away Opponents: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Eagles, Jaguars, Titans, Bengals

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 132-138-2

Here’s the 49ers’ 2021 regular-season schedule: