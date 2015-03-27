Sampdoria seals Poulsen deal

Sampdoria wrapped up the signing of Danish winger Simon Poulsen on Monday, inking the former AZ Alkmaar man to a three- year contract.

The 27-year-old joins Sampdoria after his previous deal with AZ expired, and he will bring versatility to the club with his ability to play as a winger or a left back.

Poulsen has earned 21 caps for Denmark in his international career and featured for the team at this past summer's European Championships.

Sampdoria opened its season with a surprising 1-0 defeat of AC Milan over the weekend, and Poulsen could make his debut against Siena on Sunday.