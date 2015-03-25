Sam Houston State sets 2013 schedule, seeks one more game

Sam Houston State football will host Eastern Washington as one of its six home games and visit Texas A&M in its 2013 schedule that was announced on Monday.

The Sept. 28 game against Eastern Washington at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium matches two teams which met in last season's FCS semifinals. Sam Houston won, 45-42.

The Bearkats also will play Texas A&M for the second straight season on Sept. 7. The Aggies won last year's game, 47-28.

The A&M game could be Sam Houston's season opener, but coach Willie Fritz and athletic director Bobby Williams are seeking to add a 12th game to the schedule, presumably one week earlier on Aug. 31.

The other home games are against Texas Southern (Sept. 14) and Incarnate Word (Sept. 21) in non-conference action, and Lamar (Oct. 12, Homecoming), Northwestern State (Nov. 26) and Nicholls (Nov. 9) within the Southland Conference.

Sam Houston State will play Stephen F. Austin in the 88th "Battle of the Piney Woods" at Houston's Reliant Stadium on Nov. 2. The past three years, the annual rivalry has drawn crowds of more than 25,000 fans to the home of the Houston Texans.

Other road games are against Southland rivals McNeese State (Oct. 19), Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 16) and Central Arkansas (Nov. 23).

The Bearkats have finished as the FCS runner-up in each of the past two seasons.

2013 Sam Houston State Football Schedule

All Times ET

Sept. 7, at Texas A&M, TBA

Sept. 14, Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21, Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28, Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12, Lamar* (Homecoming), 3 p.m.

Oct. 19, at McNeese State*, TBA

Oct. 26, Northwestern State*, 3 p.m.

Nov. 2, at Stephen F. Austin* (Reliant Stadium, Houston), 4 p.m.

Nov. 9, Nicholls*, 3 p.m.

Nov. 16, at Southeastern Louisiana*, TBA

Nov. 23, at Central Arkansas*, TBA

*-Southland Conference game