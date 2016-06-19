Sam Hornish Jr. wins Xfinity race in Iowa

next Image 1 of 3

Sam Hornish Jr. led 183 of 250 laps in his first race of 2016 and cruised to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Xfinity race at the Iowa Speedway.

Hornish, driving the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, picked up his first win in two years — which also came at Iowa's 0.875-mile oval.

Hornish was briefly pushed by Ty Dillon and Brad Keselowski on a restart with 27 laps to go. But Hornish held on to the outside groove for his fourth career Xfinity series win.

Dillon was second, followed by Keselowski, Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman.

Pole sitter Erik Jones had issues with the No. 20 car all afternoon. He finished 27th.