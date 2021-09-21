Saints' stadium catches fire as team remains displaced following Hurricane Ida; 1 person injured

At least one person was injured after the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints , caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at the Caesars Superdome in downtown New Orleans just after noon on Tuesday as heavy smoke and flames appeared to emerge from the stadium roof.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers on the roof of the stadium as flames and heavy black smoke tore through a section of what appeared to be the upper section.

Doug Thornton, vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility, told FOX8 that the fire appeared to have started in the "gutter tub" where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer.

According to the report, the fire blazed through the roof for around 15 minutes before the smoke seemed to lessen, indicating it had been extinguished. At least one person was transported to an area hospital with minor burns.

The New Orleans Fire Department did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

The Saints have been displaced since Aug. 28 when Hurricane Ida battered the Louisiana coast. The team has been practicing in the Dallas area and played their first "home" game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.