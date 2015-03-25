Saints S Malcolm Jenkins leaves game vs. Buffalo with leg injury

The New Orleans Saints say starting free safety Malcolm Jenkins has an unspecified leg injury and the status for his return to Sunday's game against Buffalo is questionable.

The Saints confirmed Jenkins injury late in the second quarter, and Jenkins did not return to the sideline for the beginning of the second half.

Jenkins was in on five tackles, the last coming when he brought down tight end Scott Chandler following a 15-yard gain with about six minutes remaining in the half.

Jenkins entered the game as one of New Orleans' most productive defensive players so far this season, credited with 2 ½ sacks, three tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and an interception.

After his injury, he was replaced by Isa Abdul-Quddus.

