Brother of Saints wide receiver Chris Olave questions lack of use in loss to Chiefs

Fantasy football owners are not the only ones criticizing NFL coaches this season.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave had a lackluster performance in Monday night’s 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which followed his season-best performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week, when he recorded eight receptions for 87 yards.

Olave, 24, was targeted just four times and had just two receptions for just 10 yards, matching his season-low in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. He was targeted just once in the first half on Monday.

Seemingly unhappy with the low production, Olave’s brother, Josh, posted a brief message on social media.

"1 target?" he said in a post on X.

However, it was a slow night for the Saints, in general.

Derek Carr completed 18 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before leaving in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be an oblique injury. Star running back Alvin Kamara managed just 26 yards rushing on 11 carries, and third-year receiver Rashid Shaheed led the team with four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

"We got outplayed," head coach Dennis Allen said after the game. "We really couldn't get a whole lot going on either side of the ball."

The Saints look to avoid a four-game slide when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 13. Carr is due to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.