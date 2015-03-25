Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Saints place CB Greer on injured reserve, sign DB Wade, expect more from CB White

By | Associated Press
New Orleans Saints cornerback Jabari Greer (33) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jon Baldwin (84) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. Greer was hurt on the play. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Jabari Greer (33) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jon Baldwin (84) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. Greer was hurt on the play. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) (The Associated Press)

METAIRIE, La. – Saints coach Sean Payton says Jabari Greer's will miss the rest of the season because the cornerback's left knee injury during last Sunday's victory over San Francisco included a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Payton had hinted Monday that the injury was serious, but waited until Tuesday to disclose the ACL tear and report that Greer is being placed on injured reserve.

New Orleans also has signed defensive back Trevin Wade, who was drafted by Cleveland and played much of last season, but had been a free agent throughout this season.

Wade was signed to add depth. Payton says second-year cornerback Corey White is expected to take over Greer's starting role, as he did during last Sunday's game, in which he had an interception. Payton says White "has really been ascending player."

__

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org