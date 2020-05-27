Saints' Noah Spence suffers torn ACL working out away from team: reports

New Orleans Saints defensive end Noah Spence’s season is reportedly over before it even got started.

Spence suffered a torn ACL while working out away from the team, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team placed Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list. Spence was preparing away from the Saints as the team’s offseason program was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BILLS STILL LEARNING 'PROPER ZOOM ETIQUETTE,' COACH SEAN MCDERMOTT SAYS

According to ESPN, Spence won’t be able to play this season, and he won’t count against the team’s 90-man roster.

Spence was about to enter his fifth season in the NFL. He had spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one season with the Washington Redskins before he signed a one-year deal with the Saints in the offseason.

RAMS' TAYLOR RAPP GOES ON INSANE 18-HOUR WORKOUT TO BURN 10,000 CALORIES

He has only appeared in all 16 games in a season once – his rookie season with the Buccaneers. He had racked up 37 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in four seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spence had signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with New Orleans in the offseason. According to ESPN, the Saints aren’t required to pay the salaries of players who suffer so-called “non-football” injuries. But the team would work out an injury settlement or place him on the injured reserve come roster-cutdown time.