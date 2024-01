Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham came to the defense of Jameis Winston amid the turmoil about the team scoring a late-game touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Saints running back Jamaal Williams scored a touchdown to make it 48-17 with about 1 minute to go in the game. Then-Falcons coach Arthur Smith yelled at Saints coach Dennis Allen during the postgame handshake. Winston said it was a "team decision" to get Williams a touchdown from the 1-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Winston suggested the players went rogue on the play, which brought about criticism to the veteran quarterback, Graham defended the call and had a strong message for the Falcons.

"Get off (Jameis Winston’s) back," Graham wrote on X. "This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had. Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion.

"Also f--- the Falcons."

FROM OUTKICK: DOLPHINS ONCE HIGH FLYING OFFENSE HAS BEEN GROUNDED BY PLAYOFF TEAMS

Winston said he apologized to Allen and took full responsibility for making the call. Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last year but before Sunday’s game, he had yet to score.

"I apologized to D.A. because the play was ‘Victory.’ But I also explained to D.A. that it was a team decision. I think that when you have a team morale and I asked the guys, ‘What do you want to do?’ We know how much Jamaal means to this team. And I understood from D.A.’s perspective," Winston said.

"But D.A. didn’t condone it at all. However, we decided as a team to do it. And man, we got an interception to the 1-yard line — if we woulda scored, would it still have been disrespectful?"

Winston added that he had "no regrets" over the call.

AARON RODGERS WANTS JETS TO CUT ANY 'BULLS---' OUT OF BUILDING THAT DOESN'T FOCUS ON WINNING IN 2024

"They can do whatever they want. There are no rules against it," Smith said. "We didn’t stop them the second half, and they can do whatever they want. It is what it is. Hats off to them. They kicked our you-know-what in the second half. That’s their prerogative. It’s also my prerogative to tell him how I feel. Credit to them. They can do whatever they want there."

Falcons veteran Calais Campbell said he had no problem with going for the score but was more upset that they appeared to lineup in a victory formation.

"I wish they would have lined up in run formation," he said. "Don't look like you're going to take a knee and then run then ball. … I was just frustrated with that because I just feel like there was a way to do it, if you’re gonna do it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans and Atlanta will both miss the playoffs and both of their coaches are on the hot seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.