Saints' Drew Brees captured in workout video amid retirement rumors: 'Something must be brewing'

The overwhelming majority believes Drew Brees is retiring. But after a recent video surfaced on social media, there may be a chance that the legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback returns for another season.

Fitness trainer Todd Durkin posted a video on his Instagram that showed Brees pushing a weighted sled and Durkin was shouting out to the quarterback throughout the entire video.

"What is he doing?... Drew, what are you doing? OK, he’s never done that!... Don’t know what he’s doing… I’m not sure what he’s doing," Durkin said. "Never quite been done before!... That’s a new record because it’s never been done before!"

Midway through the workout, Durkin wrote on the video, "Not sure WHY he’s so cra-cra [crazy] today but something must be brewing."

By now, many had expected Brees to announce his retirement from the NFL, but surprisingly, he has not.

Brees has played 20 seasons in the NFL, 15 of which were with the Saints. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing with 80,358 yards, and his 571 career touchdown passes are only second to Tom Brady's 581.

Last season, Brees led the Saints to nine victories in 12 regular-season starts. New Orleans came away with a wild-card round win over the Chicago Bears, but the Saints’ season came to an end in the divisional-round to eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Brees missed four games in 2020 with multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. It was the second-straight season Brees had to miss part of a season with an injury. In 2019, Brees missed five games because of a thumb injury on his throwing hand that required surgery.

