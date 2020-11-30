Saints' Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan praise Broncos QB: 'He handled this situation like a real pro'

Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton was thrown into the fire on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints after the Broncos’ entire QB room was ruled out due to the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest, was 1-for-9 for 13 yards with two interceptions in the Broncos’ 31-3 loss to the Saints. Even though he put forth arguably one of the worst performances at the position, two New Orleans players praised Hinton for his effort in an unprecedented situation.

"He handled this situation like a real pro," Saints linebacker Demario Davis said. "I can only imagine the range of emotions and mental download he went through in 24 hrs. #Salute"

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan added: “Helluva situation to be in... No shade at all... RESPECT breh"

The Broncos’ Twitter page recognized Hinton for his performance as well.

"Undrafted rookie WIDE RECEIVER @Kendall_Hinton2 came off the practice squad, had zero practice reps and competed in his first NFL game as the Broncos’ QUARTERBACK—an unprecedented situation. He deserves all the respect."

Starting quarterback Drew Lock is expected to be back in the lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown on "Sunday Night Football."