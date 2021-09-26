Saints approved to return home after Hurricane Ida, Superdome fire

The New Orleans Saints are finally headed home.

The team has been approved to return to the Caesars Superdome in downtown New Orleans after a series of unfortunate events displaced the team since Aug. 28.

"The governor welcomes the Saints’ games back to New Orleans and appreciates the NFL and other teams working to accommodate the team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," a spokesperson for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told NFL.com .

The Saints have been practicing at TCU in Dallas since late August when Hurricane Ida battered the Louisiana coast. They played their first "home" game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida before heading on the road to play the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots .

Head coach Sean Payton said the team would return home for its Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants, but a fire on the roof of the Superdome last week threatened that possibility.

One person was injured during the three-alarm fire on Tuesday that appeared to be started by a pressure washer.

According to a report, there was no structural damage to the stadium, and the Saints plan to return to their headquarters Monday.

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes while Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score as the Saints beat the Patriots 28-13 Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.