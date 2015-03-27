Saint Peter's pulls away from Niagara 70-47

Jeron Belin scored 20 points and Saint Peter's routed Niagara 70-47 on Friday night for its fifth consecutive win.

The Peacocks scored the first 10 points of the game en route to a 34-20 halftime advantage. Eric Williams hit a jumper with 13:20 to play to get Niagara to 40-31, but the Peacocks began to pull away with a 10-0 run and were never threatened the rest of the way.

Wesley Jenkins added 18 points for Saint Peter's (14-9, 9-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which shot 47.1 percent (27 of 51) from the field.

The Peacocks' defense held Niagara to 26.1 shooting (12 of 46) from the field and forced 22 turnovers.

Marvin Jordan scored 14 points and Anthony Nelson added 11 for the Purple Eagles (4-20, 1-11), who have lost seven straight games. They have been held to less than 60 points in six of those losses.