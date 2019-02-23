NBA coach to argumentative player: 'Why don't you just coach the f---ing team?'

During a heated sideline exchange Thursday night, Coach Dave Joerger of the NBA's Sacramento Kings finally seemed to lose his patience with guard Buddy Hield, according to reports.

"Why don't you just coach the f---ing team?" an exasperated Joerger reportedly said to the player during the Kings' 125-123 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

Joerger appeared to get angry with Hield after the player launched a 32-foot three-pointer to bring the Kings within three points of the Warriors with 19 seconds left on the clock, one report said.

A league source told the Sacramento Bee that Hield's shot was the play that Joerger called from the sideline.

The coach and player reportedly exchanged words for about 40 seconds.

STEVE KERR GOES ON EPIC MELTDOWN AFTER WARRIORS' DRAYMOND GREEN RECEIVES CONTROVERSIAL FLAGRANT FOUL

Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who was standing nearby, appeared to listen in on the conversation.

"What's wrong with your coach?" Durant asked Hield afterward, according to the Bee. "You made a great shot."

Later, with just two seconds remaining in the game, Hield had an open look for a three-pointer, but decided instead to drive into the lane. But he missed a turnaround, fadeaway jumper, the paper reported.

WATCH: JERSEYS OF TWO SACRAMENTO KINGS FANS GO VIRAL FOR THEIR BUILD THE WALL MESSAGE

After the game, Hield commented on the play.

“I should have pulled that (expletive). I should have pulled it. No excuse,” Hield told the Bee. “This one stings a lot, but to come back like that and to have an opportunity to win the game ... I’ve got to do a better job, block everything out and just (shoot) it.”

Joerger was also asked if Hield should have attempted the three-point shot in the final two seconds, according to the paper.

“Yeah, I thought he had a good look there at the top of the key,” Joerger said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two years ago, when Hield was with the New Orleans Pelicans, he got involved in an altercation in a game against Sacramento, his current team.

In that game, Hield was called for a flagrant foul after striking Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins (now with Golden State) below the belt during a maneuver around a screen.