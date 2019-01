The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Joe round draft selection who was playing in the AHL, to a year contract.

He signed a contact with the Rochester Americans, the Sabres' AHL affiliate, in October. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound blueliner leads the team with 57 penalty minutes in 18 games.

Finley was selected 27th overall in the 2005 draft by Washington, but has never played in an NHL game.