Sabres owner Pegula optimistic about young team, but not ready to make predictions

Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula is choosing optimism over making predictions.

Pegula told The Associated Press on Thursday that he likes the potential he sees in his young, retooled team. But he's not ready yet to make any guesses on how the Sabres will do this season.

Pegula maintains his faith in general manager Darcy Regier and coach Ron Rolston, saying "they're doing a heck of a job." And he addressed the criticism directed at Regier by saying he doesn't believe the GM ever reads what's written about him.

As for the status of Ryan Miller, Pegula reiterated he would "definitely" like to see the goaltender re-sign with the team before his contract expires at the end of this season.

The Sabres open the season at Detroit on Oct. 2.