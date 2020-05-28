Sabres' Jack Eichel is 'fed up' with losing after Buffalo misses Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel had to once again talk about the season coming to an end without making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the captain is tired of coming up empty. He’s had personal success in five seasons with Buffalo, but it hasn’t translated to winning.

“Listen I’m fed up with the losing and I’m frustrated you know it’s definitely not an easy pill to swallow right now,” Eichel said on a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday. “It’s been a tough couple months, it’s been a tough five years with where things have went. You know I’m a competitor, I want to win every time I go on the ice, I want to win the Stanley Cup every time I start a season.”

NHL FANS, TEAMS, PLAYERS REACT TO LEAGUE RETURNING AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the 2019-20 regular season is officially over, and the top 12 teams in each conference will advance to the playoffs. On the other hand, the remaining seven teams will enter the NHL Draft lottery. Unfortunately for the Sabres, their playoff drought will extend to nine years.

“I’ve already started preparing for next season now,” Eichel said. “I’m already back on the ice, I’m already training, I’m already doing things to try and better myself further for the start of next season whenever that is.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eichel put together a nice season as he finished with 36 goals and 72 points.

“I’d be lying if I said that I’m not getting frustrated with where things are going and I think we took a step this year,” Eichel said. “I will say it’s been a pleasure working with Ralph [Krueger]. He does so much for our group every day and there are tough times and he does an amazing job of bringing up back in and narrowing our focus and getting us back to where we need to be.

“But I’m definitely not in the greatest place with where the last little bit’s went and it’s definitely worn on me.”