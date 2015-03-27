Sabres acquire Boyes from St. Louis

Hoping to bolster their offense, the Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Brad Boyes from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night in exchange for a second-round pick at the 2011 Entry Draft.

Boyes, 28, has 12 goals and 29 assists in 62 games for the Blues this season. He scored 43 goals for the club in 2007-08 and followed that up with 33 tallies in 2008-09.

But Boyes hasn't matched that offense since. The former first-round pick (Toronto, 2000) scored only 14 goals for the Blues in 2009-10 and scored only two goals in the month of February.

Buffalo, which faces the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, is currently just two points behind Carolina for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

St. Louis dropped a 1-0 decision at Calgary on Sunday and is seven points back in the incredibly-tight race in the Western Conference.