Ryan throws TD pass to Gonzalez to give Falcons 10-0 lead over Seahawks after 1st quarter

Matt Ryan threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Tony Gonzalez as the Falcons took advantage of a fumble by Seattle's Marshawn Lynch to lead the Seahawks 10-0 after the first quarter of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game.

The Falcons overcame an interception by Ryan to stretch their lead. Ryan's pass for Gonzalez was intercepted by Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, giving Seattle possession at its 33 midway through the quarter.

On first down from the 50, Lynch fumbled when hit by linebacker Sean Weatherspoon. Defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux recovered at the Atlanta 39 to set up the touchdown drive. Wagner was penalized for a horse-collar tackle on Turner, moving the Falcons to the Seattle 29.

Ryan completed a 16-yard pass to backup tight end Chase Coffman to the 1, setting up the touchdown pass to Gonzalez.

The Falcons held the ball for 11 plays on their opening drive, moving to the Seahawks 21. Ryan completed a 13-yard pass to Roddy White on the first third-down play of the drive. Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman made a last-second deflection on Ryan's pass for White in the end zone on third down from the 21, setting up Matt Bryant's 39-yard field goal.

Atlanta had success running the ball on the drive with Michael Turner, who had a 15-yard gain on his first run, and Jacquizz Rodgers, who had runs of 7 and 6 yards.

The Seahawks trailed 14-0 before rallying in last week's 24-14 victory over Robert Griffin III and the Washington Redskins in the opening round of the playoffs.

___

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL