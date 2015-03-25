Ryan scores 33, Evansville beats Drake 84-78 in overtime

Colt Ryan scored 33 points Sunday night and Evansville defeated Drake 84-78 in overtime Sunday night.

Ryan, who made a 3-pointer with 18 seconds to play in regulation to tie the game at 66, was 14 of 15 from the free-throw line — making all 10 of his attempts in overtime — for the Purple Aces (14-11, 7-6 Missouri Valley).

Ned Cox added 21 points for Evansville and Troy Taylor had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan also had seven steals and Egidijus Mockevicius had eight rebounds and six blocked shots for the winners.

Ben Simons led the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8) with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Richard Carter scored 13 points, Seth VanDeest scored 11 and Jordan Clarke had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Drake.