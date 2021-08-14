Ryan Lochte undergoes meniscus surgery after apparent water slide accident

He’s raced some of the best swimmers in the world — but dashing down an inflatable children’s water slide may have been too much for Ryan Lochte.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus near his home in Gainesville, Florida, his wife Kayla Lochte revealed on her Instagram story Friday.

"So Ryan’s at surgery," Kayla told her followers in the waiting room video. "I don’t know if I told you guys how he tore his meniscus, so he’s getting that fixed this morning."

She later shared an Instagram photo of her husband in a hospital bed with the caption, "@ryanlochte A legend of lessons … don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks!"

Ryan Lochte, 37, posted a similar picture with the caption: "Surgery was a success!"

The Rochester-born Lochte represented the U.S. at four Olympics from 2004 to 2016, winning 12 medals. The only American to win more was Michael Phelps, who netted 28 over the same period.

Lochte won his sixth Olympic gold in the 4 X 200-meter freestyle relay at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, but his Brazil stay ended in scandal when he and three of his teammates were found to have vandalized a gas station bathroom after they lied about being held up in a robbery. The escapade earned him a 10-month suspension from USA Swimming and a criminal charge of making a false robbery report, which was later dismissed by a Brazilian court.

In July 2018, Lochte was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a "prohibited intravenous infusion." He made a triumphant return the following year, winning the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. Championships.

Lochte competed in the 200-meter IM at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha this June but failed to qualify for the Tokyo Games after finishing seventh in the final. He told reporters after the race he was not yet done with competitive swimming, saying he would only quit "when I stop having fun."

"I’m still having fun," he said. "I’m finding different ways making swimming fun again. I still want to race."

