Rutgers pierces No. 1 Purdue with stunning game-winning shot

Rutgers nearly blew the roof off their athletic center in Piscataway, N.J., on Thursday night as the Scarlet Knights pulled off a tremendous upset against No. 1-ranked Purdue.

The Boilermakers had the unranked Big Ten squad right where they wanted them. Trevion Williams got the ball in his hands with a few seconds left in the game and put Purdue up two points with 3.4 seconds.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rutgers inbounded the ball to Ron Harper Jr., the son of former Chicago Bulls star Ron Harper, and he got the ball past half court and heaved up a shot near half court and drained the three-pointer.

Rutgers won the game, 70-68, in one of the biggest upsets for Rutgers in recent memory. Fans immediately stormed the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Harper finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. He was 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 from three-point range, including the game-winner.

NO. 11 ARIZONA OVERWHELMS WYOMING IN FIRST HALF OF 94-65 WIN

Caleb McConnell had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and Mawot Mag had 12 points and three rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi added 11 points and three rebounds.

Purdue suffered their first los s of the 2021-22 season.

Williams finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 15 points and Zach Edey added 13 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rutgers improved to 5-4 and if they’re looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament, a win over a No. 1 ranked team definitely helps their March Madness resume.