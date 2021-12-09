Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rutgers pierces No. 1 Purdue with stunning game-winning shot

Ron Harper Jr was barely over half court when he pulled the trigger on a tremendous shot

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Rutgers nearly blew the roof off their athletic center in Piscataway, N.J., on Thursday night as the Scarlet Knights pulled off a tremendous upset against No. 1-ranked Purdue.

The Boilermakers had the unranked Big Ten squad right where they wanted them. Trevion Williams got the ball in his hands with a few seconds left in the game and put Purdue up two points with 3.4 seconds.

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) hits the game winning shot against Purdue during an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Rutgers won 70-68.

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) hits the game winning shot against Purdue during an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Rutgers won 70-68. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Rutgers inbounded the ball to Ron Harper Jr., the son of former Chicago Bulls star Ron Harper, and he got the ball past half court and heaved up a shot near half court and drained the three-pointer.

Rutgers won the game, 70-68, in one of the biggest upsets for Rutgers in recent memory. Fans immediately stormed the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Fans gather on the court after Rutgers defeated Purdue 70-68 during an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Fans gather on the court after Rutgers defeated Purdue 70-68 during an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Harper finished the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. He was 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 from three-point range, including the game-winner.

Caleb McConnell had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and Mawot Mag had 12 points and three rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi added 11 points and three rebounds.

Purdue suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 season.

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Jalen Miller (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Jalen Miller (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Williams finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Ivey had 15 points and Zach Edey added 13 points.

Rutgers improved to 5-4 and if they’re looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament, a win over a No. 1 ranked team definitely helps their March Madness resume.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com