Rutgers' incoming athletic director to meet with coaches, conference commissioner on campus

Rutgers University's incoming athletic director will speak with reporters during a campus visit Wednesday.

The choice of Julie Hermann has drawn fire since it was revealed that players on the University of Tennessee volleyball team she coached in 1997 complained she had been verbally and emotionally abusive. They said in a letter at the time that she called them "whores, alcoholics and learning disabled."

The allegations followed the uproar that left Rutgers searching for a new athletic director. Her predecessor Tim Pernetti was forced to resign in early April, days after men's basketball coach Mike Rice was fired for physically and verbally abusing his players during his three-year tenure.

Hermann will meet with coaches, staff and with Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany.

Rutgers is joining the conference in 2014.