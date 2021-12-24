Ex-Rutgers basketball player drains incredible shot for her students

By now you’ve seen it: a third-grade teacher pulls up from Steph Curry-range with her students’ hot chocolate on the line. Then, two quick dribbles, a couple steps forward, and…nothing bet net! Swiss Miss mustaches for all the rugrats.

Students at Washington D.C.’s Holy Trinity would be wise to bet on their teacher all winter long. As it turns out, that teacher, Kathleen Fitzpatrick, has been draining threes longer than her third graders have been tying their own shoes. She played collegiately at Rutgers after starting her career at St. Joseph’s.

"Ms. Fitz," as she’s known to her students, started 16 games for Rutgers in her lone season with the Scarlet Knights. The 5’9″ guard’s best game came against Wisconsin when she drained three 3-pointers. That’s an impressive feat, considering it was a Big Ten game on the road. But it’s not like hot chocolate was on the line.

"I usually play basketball with the kids at recess, and I don’t really take it lightly," Fitzpatrick told ESPN’s SportsCenter. "I play as hard as I can. I just picked up a ball, and said — it was a Friday afternoon — that if I make this shot we’ll have hot chocolate on Monday as a class … I just launched it and it went in."

The chocolate might be hot, but Ms. Fitz is ice cold.