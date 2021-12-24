Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports
Published

Ex-Rutgers basketball player drains incredible shot for her students

Kathleen Fitzpatrick played one season for the Scarlet Knights during her collegiate career but obviously ever lost it

OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

By now you’ve seen it: a third-grade teacher pulls up from Steph Curry-range with her students’ hot chocolate on the line. Then, two quick dribbles, a couple steps forward, and…nothing bet net! Swiss Miss mustaches for all the rugrats.

Students at Washington D.C.’s Holy Trinity would be wise to bet on their teacher all winter long. As it turns out, that teacher, Kathleen Fitzpatrick, has been draining threes longer than her third graders have been tying their own shoes. She played collegiately at Rutgers after starting her career at St. Joseph’s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maryland Terrapins guard Kaila Charles (5) races past Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Kathleen Fitzpatrick (10) during a women's Big 10 basketball game between the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on February 1, 2018, at Xfinity Center, in College Park, Maryland. Maryland defeated Rutgers 88-60.

Maryland Terrapins guard Kaila Charles (5) races past Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Kathleen Fitzpatrick (10) during a women's Big 10 basketball game between the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on February 1, 2018, at Xfinity Center, in College Park, Maryland. Maryland defeated Rutgers 88-60. (Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Ms. Fitz," as she’s known to her students, started 16 games for Rutgers in her lone season with the Scarlet Knights. The 5’9″ guard’s best game came against Wisconsin when she drained three 3-pointers. That’s an impressive feat, considering it was a Big Ten game on the road. But it’s not like hot chocolate was on the line.

"I usually play basketball with the kids at recess, and I don’t really take it lightly," Fitzpatrick told ESPN’s SportsCenter. "I play as hard as I can. I just picked up a ball, and said — it was a Friday afternoon — that if I make this shot we’ll have hot chocolate on Monday as a class … I just launched it and it went in."

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 01:  Kathleen Fitzpatrick #10 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights handles the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 1, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. 

COLLEGE PARK, MD - FEBRUARY 01:  Kathleen Fitzpatrick #10 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights handles the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 1, 2018 in College Park, Maryland.  (G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chocolate might be hot, but Ms. Fitz is ice cold.