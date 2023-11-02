Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev appears to make vulgar gesture during meltdown at Paris Masters

Emotions appeared to get the best of Daniil Medvedev during a recent tennis match at the Paris Masters.

The third-seeded Medvedev lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov Wednesday.

At one point during the lengthy match, Medvedev could be heard directing threats at the crowd on hand in Paris. He appeared to be frustrated over whistling.

Medvedev took exception to the noises, and the Russian responded by raising a middle finger.

The crowd seemed to begin whistling during the second set after Medvedev threw his racket as Dimitrov rallied.

"I’m not going to play when they whistle," Medvedev shouted at the umpire. The official then offered Medvedev some advice on how to counter the noises from the spectators.

"The more you stop, the more it annoys them, the more they whistle," the umpire said.

Medvedev doubled down and issued instructions to the crowd.

"They’re stupid. If they don’t whistle, I’ll play," Medvedev replied before telling the spectators, "I play, guys, but shut your mouths, OK?"

Medvedev then appeared to flash a middle finger toward fans in the stands. The umpire issued a time violation warning before play resumed.

The Russian attempted to explain his reaction during a press conference after the match.

"When I throw my racket, I’m allowed to get whistled at. It's a bad reaction," Medvedev. "On the other hand, if I serve, and they whistle and applaud at the same time, it’s a bit weird.

"That’s the public at Bercy. Everyone knows it. Not everyone likes playing here. I played much better at Bercy when there was nobody there," he said in reference to playing at the sports complex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Here, with me, it doesn’t connect. I’ll be back, and I’ll try to do my best."

Medvedev downplayed the idea he intentionally made the obscene gesture toward the crowd, saying, "I was looking at my fingernail. How could I do that in front of the friendly Paris-Bercy crowd?"

Dimitrov defeated Medvedev 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 Wednesday.