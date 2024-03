Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

As tensions between Russian and Belarusian athletes and the International Olympic Committee continue to rise ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, the IOC announced Tuesday that neutral athletes with passports from those countries will not be able to participate in the Opening Ceremony parade.

The IOC’s Executive Board agreed on a number of measures involving Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) ahead of the Olympics, which includes "strict eligibility conditions" for those athletes competing as individuals.

The board established Tuesday that "AINs will not participate in the parade of delegations (teams) during the Opening Ceremony, since they are individual athletes," but added that they will be able to "experience the event" which is slated for July 26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Guidelines for the closing ceremony were not yet established.

The board also established that Russian and Belarusian athletes competing as neutrals will be represented by a specific flag with their designation and an anthem with no lyrics, which was "provided solely for this purpose."

Any medals won by neutral athletes will also not be counted as a collective group in the overall medals table.

PARIS OLYMPICS ORGANIZERS TO PROVIDE 300K CONDOMS FOR ATHLETES, ENCOURAGE MINGLING

Russia and Belarus are barred from team sports at the Olympics because of the war in Ukraine and must undergo a two-step vetting procedure for individual athletes from those countries to be granted neutral status.

Those athletes must first be approved by the governing body of their individual sport and then by an IOC-appointed review panel. Neutral athletes must not have publicly supported the invasion of Ukraine, or be affiliated with military or state security agencies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The decision follows an earlier warning from the IOC to other sports governing bodies not to participate in the Vladimir Putin-sanctioned Friendship Games — a potential rival event of the Olympics.

"The IOC strongly urges all stakeholders of the Olympic movement and all governments to reject any participation in, and support of, any initiative that intends to fully politicize international sport," a statement read.

The event, which was launched in response to the isolation Russian and Belarusian athletes faced after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will pay tens of millions of dollars in prize money and is scheduled to begin just weeks after the Closing Ceremony in Paris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.