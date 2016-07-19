Russia replaces Voynov with Nesterov on World Cup roster

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nikita Nesterov has been added to Russia's World Cup of Hockey roster in place of Slava Voynov, who is ineligible to compete because he is suspended indefinitely by the NHL.

In announcing the move Monday, the Russian Hockey Federation said it ran out of time in its bid to have the league lift Voynov's suspension stemming from his arrest on felony domestic violence charges in October 2014. The former Los Angeles Kings defenseman pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor and returned to play in Russia after facing deportation from the United States.

The NHL questioned Voynov's status when he was among the final players selected to Russia's roster in May.

The 23-year-old Nesterov had three goals and six assists in 57 games last season.