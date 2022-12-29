Russell Wilson's Broncos teammates support QB in response to rumor he lost locker room: 'False statements'

On Wednesday's edition of "Undisputed," co-host Shannon Sharpe claimed Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson "ticked a lot of people off" with his "attitude," adding that Wilson has his own office and "parking spaces" at the team's facility.

But several of Wilson's receivers were quick to jump to their quarterback's defense.

Both Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler tweeted Barstool Sports' story about Sharpe's claims to praise the nine-time Pro Bowler and put any negativity to rest.

While Jeudy confirmed that Wilson does have an office, he says it's for good reason.

"I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable," Jeudy tweeted. "He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ."

"3 goes above and beyond to do whatever it takes to win for the team. Y’all not about to bash him and act like he still ain’t that same Russ who won a Super Bowl and was a 9 time pro bowler. I stand behind my QB," Hamler tweeted.

The Broncos social media team re-tweeted both tweets.

Wilson spoke on recently fired Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday, saying he wished he could have played better for "one of the brighter minds" he has been around.

"I think he's an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father just watching him with his kids, and what he's been able to do and how he's taught the game for us," Wilson told reporters Wednesday .

"This season has been a season we never thought was gonna happen the way it did, and he was a guy that spent all of his time, all of his effort into us as players, staff members, everybody, coaches as well," Wilson said.

"I think he's gonna be an amazing coach, one of the brighter minds I've been around. It's been a crazy season — tons of injuries, tons of everything else. But the reality is I wish I could have played better for him, too. Wish I could have played at the standard level that I've always played at. He's resilient, he's a tremendous coach, love him to death, and everybody misses him, for sure."

Wilson's 60.1 completion percentage is the worst of his career, and barring something unsusual over the final two games, he will not have thrown 20 touchdowns for the first time in his career. He has just 12 in 13 games this season.