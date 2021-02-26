Russell Wilson's teammate gives reason why quarterback will stay with Seahawks

Russell Wilson trade rumors have been rampant in the wake of Super Bowl LV after the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said he wanted more input in personnel decisions.

While The Athletic reported on Wilson’s blow-up in the middle of the season as well as potential suitors for him in a potential offseason trade, one of the quarterback’s teammates said the star isn’t going anywhere.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright appeared on the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" on Friday and made that assertion.

"I was kind of caught off guard myself. But looking back at it, Russ isn’t going anywhere," Wright said. "As long as I’m going to be in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback. He means too much to us. He means way too much to this organization. He means way too much to the city. Usually, people want to come to Seattle, not leave Seattle.

"And so I’m sure that he and the organization will get things figured out. He’s somebody that I admire and love playing with. So I expect Russ to be a Seahawk for a very long time."

Wright is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. If he decided to leave Seattle for a different team, it might be telling that Wilson could be next to go.

ESPN reported Friday that it was only a matter of time for Wilson to be traded.

Meanwhile, Wilson posted on social media showing fans he was tuning out the noise.