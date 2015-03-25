Ruffin-Pratt scores career-high 30 as North Carolina averts upset with 59-54 win over Albany

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored a career-high 30 points, and third-seed North Carolina squeezed past Albany 59-54 Sunday to stagger into the second round of the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina trailed 28-23 at halftime and 48-44 with just under 10 minutes left before rallying behind Ruffin-Pratt, who scored 17 of the Tar Heels' final 21 points — including two clinching free throws with 10.8 seconds left.

Waltiea Rolle had 14 points and 14 rebounds for North Carolina (29-6), which will next face sixth-seeded Delaware (31-3) on Tuesday night. Delaware advanced with a 66-53 win over West Virginia.