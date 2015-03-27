Ruff sidelined; Patrick to coach on Wednesday

Assistant coach James Patrick will be behind the bench guiding the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday when they welcome the Boston Bruins.

That's because Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff is still recovering from multiple cracked ribs suffered in a freak accident in practice on Monday. Ruff had to be helped off the ice after colliding with defenseman Jordan Leopold and was originally listed as day-to-day.

Buffalo confirmed the move via Twitter on Wednesday morning. Ruff has guided a revamped yet underachieving roster to a 22-24-6 record this season.