RSL, Chivas square off with unbeaten streaks on the line

Real Salt Lake and Chivas USA both put unbeaten streaks on the line at The Home Depot Center on Saturday after a three-week break.

Real Salt Lake has won four of its last five games and is unbeaten in six, while Chivas hasn't tasted defeat in its last four matches.

Salt Lake head coach Jason Kreis was without a number of key players in his team's last match, a 3-2 win over FC Dallas, and he feels that his side's ability to claim three points bodes well for the future.

"I am very pleased to get the three points against what I think is a very difficult opponent," Kreis said. "When you're missing guys like Kyle Beckerman, Nick Rimando, Javi Morales and Chris Wingert - four very strong leaders - to be without them and have the guys react how they did is a very good sign."

Another good sign for RSL is the form that forward Alvaro Saborio has been in recently, with Saborio netting two goals in the win over Dallas, marking his second two-goal game in the last four.

"I'm really pleased with Sabo," said Kreis. "I know it's been a difficult stretch that he hasn't been scoring with the way that he would like, or the fans would like, but he's been putting in the work, so I'm appreciative that he continues to work hard and take those chances."

Chivas could use a player like Saborio at the moment with the Goats representing the only team in MLS that doesn't have a player with more than two goals this season.

Juan Pablo Angel and Jose Correa have each tallied twice for Robin Fraser's team, with five other players having notched a single goal.

Juan Agudelo is one player who Fraser hopes will end that mark as the young striker found the net for the first time as a member of Chivas in his last match against Seattle.

It was Agudelo's first goal since arriving from Red Bull New York via trade, and he feels that the results will only get better as time goes on.

"It was good to get the goal personally, but I don't like to think of the personal stuff, I just thought that my goal helped the team and was able to take pressure off the defense," Agudelo said. "I definitely feel that every single day in training and in the games I am getting more comfortable. I'm getting an understanding of how my teammates like to play."

Having such a long layoff can do different things to a team, but defender Danny Califf doesn't believe it will have a negative impact on his side.

"We're on a four-game unbeaten run now and that's something we can build upon and hold our hat on," said Califf. "It's nice to have that run and then go into a break. It's not like we're entering the break on a real big downer or anything like that."