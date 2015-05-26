Royals, Tigers go at it again in KC

(SportsNetwork.com) - Veteran Chris Young makes a spot start for Kansas City on Friday when the Royals continue their four-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.

After missing all of the 2013 season with a myriad of injuries, Young made 20 starts for the Seattle Mariners and went 12-9 with a 3.65 ERA. He signed with the Royals this offseason to be a reliever, but gets the call tonight, as Edison Volquez is serving a five-game suspension for his part in the fracas with the Chicago White Sox last week.

Young, who is 2-0 in four starts versus the Tigers, has appeared in five games for the Royals this season and is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA.

Detroit, meanwhile, will hand the ball to lefty Kyle Lobstein, who has won two of his three starts this season and is pitching to a 3.50 ERA. Lobstein defeated Cleveland on Sunday, as he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings.

This will be his first-ever appearance against the Royals.

Kansas City moved to 8-0 in series openers on Thursday, as Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the Royals' 8-1 rout of the Tigers. Alex Gordon drove in two runs and scored once for the Royals, who have won three of four.

Danny Duffy (2-0) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two over seven-plus innings.

"We said it would be a good test for our team to see where we're at. It's only one game, but these games are important," Hosmer said.

Rajai Davis drove in the lone run for the Tigers, who went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven. Alfredo Simon (4-1), who had won his first four starts of the season, gave up six runs on nine hits with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

"I just tried to confuse them, but these guys right now are swinging the bats well," Simon said.

Detroit was 13-6 versus the Royals last season.